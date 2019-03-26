DURBAN - At HP Reinvent, the company’s largest global partner event, HP Inc. unveiled a variety of bold new offerings. The offerings include a ground-breaking security service, a cutting-edge commercial virtual reality (VR) headset, and stunning consumer and commercial PCs – all designed to transform experiences across work and life.

"As customers’ expectations for amazing technology is higher than ever, collaborating with our partners to meet the evolving needs of the next generation has never been more critical," said Anne-Sophie Hadberg, General Manager, EMEA Personal Systems Business, HP Inc.

She added, "By creating ways for customers to manage, detect and defend against security threats with HP DaaS Proactive Security Service and bringing commercial and consumer premium PC design mainstream, we remain passionate about creating the world’s most exciting devices and intelligent solutions".

South Africa Pricing and Availability

HP DaaS Proactive Security Service will be available across EMEA in April 2019. The HP Zoom Rooms Solutions are expected to be available in EMEA in August. Pricing will be confirmed closer to availability.

HP Premier Care Solutions are offered in three packages. The Essential Care package is available now. The Expanded Care and Enhanced Care packages are expected to be available in EMEA in the second half of 2019.

The HP ENVY 13 Laptop is expected to be available in South Africa in April, starting at R18,999 while the HP ENVY x360 13 is expected to be available in South Africa in April, starting at R15,999.

The HP ENVY x360 15 with Intel processors is expected to be available in South Africa in June, starting at R19,999. The HP ENVY 17 Laptop is expected to be available in South Africa in April, starting at R22,999



HP Reverb Professional Edition Pricing and Availability

The HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset – Pro Edition is expected to be available in South Africa in May for R14 499.

The Pro Edition price includes: HP VR Headset, 3.5m headset cable for desktop and mobile PCs, .6m headset cable for HP Z VR Backpack wearable VR PC (sold separately), 2 motion controllers, cleanable face cushion, 1 DisplayPort™ to mini-DisplayPort™ adapter. The Pro Edition has a 1-year limited commercial warranty.



HP Reverb Consumer Edition Available

The HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset – Consumer Edition is expected to be available in April for R12,999. Consumer Edition price includes the same as the pro edition except for the .6m headset cable and washable fabric face cushion. The Consumer Edition includes a 1-year limited consumer warranty.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE