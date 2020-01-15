Huawei's newest mid-range device the Huawei nova 5T which was launched on November 1st 2019 has a 4 rear AI camera setup. Photo: Supplied

INTERNATIONAL – Smartphone manufacturer, Huawei might be releasing its Nova 5T device in Kenya this year. According to reports from TechWeez, “Huawei has strong relationships with the Kenyan telco and smartphone market” which means the possibility of this device reaching Kenya is high. A spokesperson from Huawei says, “The Huawei Nova 5T features Huawei’s latest innovations such as four rear AI-powered cameras, the premium Kirin 980 Dual NPU AI chipset, and our flagship EMUI 9.1 operating system, elevating the HUAWEI nova 5T to a status normally associated with our flagship devices.”

The rear quad-camera array combines AI-powered image semantic segmentation and partition optimisation technology to support the 48MP HD lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP bokeh lens and 32 MP selfie Superstar lens with an unprecedented advantage over segment competitors.

The nova 5T features the Kirin 980 Dual NPU AI chipset – the world’s first 7nm mobile AI chipset.

Together with Huawei’s latest EMUI 9.1 operating system, 8GB of RAM, and its premier GPU Turbo 3.0 – Huawei’s hardware-software integrated graphics processing acceleration technology – the HUAWEI nova 5T provides the ideal gaming platform for mobile device gamers. It ensures not only lag-free fluid experiences but a full-frame gaming experience with reduced latency. Further, the device’s 6.26-inch Huawei Punch FullView display offers an immersive display on a wafer-thin 7.87mm thick body that weighs a mere 174 grams.