FILE PHOTO: Journalists attend the presentation of the Huawei's new smartphone in Paris, France May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo.

CAPE TOWN - Chinese telecommunication mobile giant, Huawei will launch six cloud services in South Africa, reports Business Tech.

The mobile technology conglomerate will reportedly launch these services locally. They will then branch out to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The six new services are as follows:

App Gallery: This will enable developers to exhibit their apps.

Theme Store: Users will be able to select themes for their devices.

Huawei Music: This service will initially feature 80% of South African music that is launched in 2018. Thereafter, international music will be added.

HiCloud: This is a data cloud storage service.

Huawei Mobile Payment: This will act as a mobile payment platform where users can bank with FNB and Nedbank, the potential banking partners.

Screen Magazine: This will essentially serve as a platform for advertising.

Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence capabilities of Huawei's flagship Mate 10 Pro smartphone was put to the test when it drive a sports car as the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, reports Independent Media.

The Porsche reportedly avoided several obstacles, including a dog and a bike, as it drove in a straight line to demonstrate the AI-powered object recognition technology in the phone's camera.

Huawei said it was "the first mobile device manufacturer in the world to use an AI-powered smartphone to drive a car," saying the technology was able to distinguish between thousands of different objects and thereby able to avoid any collision.

The company said the test was designed to demonstrate its phone's AI capabilities; however, it did not plan to develop a new driverless car.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE