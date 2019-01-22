CAPE TOWN – Google has announced that it will be offering a free online digital marketing course for residents in Africa. Under its Digital Skills for Africa platform, the course has the aim to help students master the basics of digital marketing and it is a free Interactive Advertising Bureau-accredited course.

According to Google, whether you're a student or a business, there are many lessons that can apply to you.

The qualification you receive when doing the course can be added to your CV, and easily upload it to your LinkedIn profile.

There are 26 modules to explore, all created by Google trainers, packed full of practical exercises and real-world examples to help you turn knowledge into action.

How it works:

Complete all 26 modules

Take the final exam

Share your certificate





In 2017, the company added offline versions of its online training materials to reach individuals and businesses in low access areas and providing the offline content in languages like Swahili, IsiZulu and Hausa.

WATCH: BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Learn new skills with our bite-sized video tutorials, then test your knowledge with a quick quiz.Pass the final 40-question exam and get certified.Download and showcase your new qualification on LinkedIn and your CV.