JOHANNESBURG – The gaming industry realised significant profit for the gaming industry globally, according to a report by GoldenCasinoNews.com.
The statistics have shown that the global video games market generated $83 billion income in 2019, with a forecast to reach $95.3 billion value by 2024.
According to GoldenCasinoNews.com research, mobile games represented the most substantial segment of the entire video games market in 2019 that generated $49 billion in revenue.
The study found that mobile games made up 60 percent of revenue for the global video game market in 2019 and a profit of $16.9 billion. The mobile gaming market is forecast to grow 2.9 percent annually to hit $56.6 billion by 2024, per the research.
The report states that the number of mobile gamers was 1.36 billion worldwide last year, with 36 percent of mobile gamers between the ages of 25 and 36. It said the percentage of users who played mobile games would rise to 22.5 percent by 2024 — more than 1.7 billion people worldwide — up 18.6 percent last year.