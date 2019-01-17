CAPE TOWN – Nike on Tuesday has launched a new shoe called the Adapt BB with self-lacing technology designed for athletes and basketball players.







According to Nike, the new Nike Adapt BB is a platform that creates a custom fit by combining an advanced power-lacing system, an app and continually updated firmware.

Eric Avar, Nike VP Creative Director of Innovation said: “We picked basketball as the first sport for Nike Adapt intentionally because of the demands that athletes put on their shoes."

“During a normal basketball game the athlete’s foot changes and the ability to quickly change your fit by loosening your shoe to increase blood flow and then tighten again for performance is a key element that we believe will improve the athlete’s experience."

How the shoe works:

When a player steps into the Nike Adapt BB, a custom motor and gear train senses the tension needed by the foot and adjusts accordingly to keep the foot snug.

The tensile strength of the underfoot lacing is able to pull 32 pounds of force (14.5kg) to secure the foot throughout a range of movement.

By manual touch or by using the Nike Adapt app on a smartphone, players can input different fit settings depending on different moments of a game.

"For example, during a timeout, a player can loosen the shoe before tightening it up as they re-enter the game. In a forthcoming feature, they can even prescribe a different tightness setting for warm-ups. Plus, players can opt in to firmware updates for the FitAdapt technology as they become available, sharpening the precision of fit for players and providing new digital services over time," Nike said in a statement.

Pricing

Business Report reached out to Nike SA to find out if the shoe will be available locally and they are yet to respond.

However, in the US it will go up for sale on 17th February for $350 (R4 800).

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



