CAPE TOWN – Nintendo announced that their Switch online service is launching in less than a week on the 18th of September 2018.

According to Nintendo, when the service is available users will be able to download a seven-day trial from the Switch store before committing to a subscription.

Similar to Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network, the Switch’s new service will require users to pay to play certain games online.

This includes games such as Splatoon 2, Arms, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It will also allow Switch owners to get cloud backup for game saves.

Subscribers will also get access to online-enabled NES games, which will include 20 titles at launch, such as Super Mario Bros. 3 and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo says new games will be added “regularly”.

Price

The subscription will cost $3.99 (R59.34) a month, $7.99 for a three-month bundle, or $19.99 for an entire year.

There’s also a yearly family option available for $34.99, which provides access for up to seven family members.

For the US, Nintendo said that it will be providing more details, along with information about upcoming games, during a Nintendo Direct event at 6pm eastern time and 3pm pacific time.

If you're interested in finding out more about the service, you can watch the announcement here.

For SA, you will be able to see the live video on September 14 at 12am.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE