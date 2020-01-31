JOHANNESBURG - About 15000 users have been attacked by malware disguised as Billie Eilish in South Africa, according to Kaspersky, a global cyber-security company.
It said the connection between the rise in her popularity and malicious activity is much evident in the case of newer artists such as Billie Eilish.
“The teenage singer became hugely popular in 2019, and the number of users who downloaded malicious files with her name has risen almost tenfold compared to 2018 - from 254 to 2171, the number of unique distributed malicious files - from 221 to 1556.”