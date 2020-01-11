WATCH: Panasonic launches VR glasses offer both UHD and HDR









Panasonic Corporation has developed the world’s first High Dynamic Range(HDR) capable ultra high definition(UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses. Photo: Panasonic DURBAN – Panasonic Corporation has developed the world’s first High Dynamic Range(HDR) capable ultra high definition(UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses which boasts a comfortable fit that makes users feel as if they were wearing eyeglasses.

With anticipation of the forthcoming full-fledged commercial services of the fifth generation (5G) mobile communications system, a number of new services using VR glasses are expected to be offered, including for VR sports viewing and engaging virtual travel experiences.

While conventional VR glasses with high-quality images and high sound quality provide users with highly immersive simulated experiences, these glasses tend to be big in size and require users to strap them to their head with a headband, which could cause wearer discomfort.

For the new VR glasses, Panasonic has developed a high performance display device in cooperation with Kopin Corporation2, which is a leading manufacturer of display devices for VR glasses.

Panasonic’s audio and visual technologies have been incorporated into this new device, including signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players, acoustic technologies of Technics audio products, and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras.

These technologies enabled Panasonic to achieve compact and lightweight VR glasses offering high-quality images and optimal sound that deliver realistic sensations drawing the user into the images projected before their eyes, while in the comfort of wearing eyeglasses.

Main features of the developed product:

(UHD high-quality images device capable of displaying HDR1 images

Equipped with a micro OLED panel co-developed by Kopin Corporation2 and Panasonic Achieved natural and smooth images without "Screen door effect", which is a visual artifact of displays, where the fine lines separating pixels become visible in the displayed image

High-quality sound capable of the reproduction over a wide range of frequencies from ultra-low to high

The adoption of Technics’ original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction.

Compact and lightweight body enabling the device to be worn in comfort without the need for a headband

The adoption of an optical module newly developed by Kopin Corporation,2 3M Company,3 and Panasonic allows the display of natural and distortion-free images in super single focus. A compact and lightweight design achieved an eyeglass-like shape.

Gearing up for the forthcoming full-scale commercial 5G services, Panasonic will continue to further develop the new VR glasses so that they can be used in a variety of applications, thereby creating new customer value.

