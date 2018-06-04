FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, journalists wait outside the venue for the presentation of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo. Fortnite, a popular battle royale shooter game, is reportedly coming to Nintendo’s Switch console soon. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Fortnite, a popular battle royale shooter game, is reportedly coming to Nintendo’s Switch console soon.

A leaked list of E3 Nintendo games appeared on 4chan this morning, alongside a Korean game rating for Fortnite on Switch. According to a Eurogamer report, the leaked E3 Nintendo games list is accurate, and to users should “expect an announcement soon.”

Epic Games’ Fortnite generated $296 million (R3 714 696 400.00) in the month of April across mobile, console, and PC platforms, according to digital game sales tracker SuperData Research.

Additionally, Nintendo Co. suffered its biggest two-day drop in 18 months. Shares tumbled 6.3% on Monday after losing 4% on Friday, the largest two-day decline since December 2016.

The official announcement of this popular game for the Nintendo Switch could be a deal breaker for both companies. Adding popular games to the console has always worked in Nintendo's favour thus far.

Last week’s unveiling of new Pokemon games sent shares surging 6.1% over Wednesday and Thursday. Rumors that the world’s most popular game, Fortnite, will be unveiled for the Switch at E3 have already been digested by the market, analysts said.

Fortnite recently launched on iOS and is coming to Android soon.

Image: Fornite poster

How it could work:

While the game uses touch controls on iOS and Android, on Switch it could likely use a combination of both the touchscreen and Joy-Con controllers. In other Fortnite news, Epic Games the creators of Fortnite announced that it will provide $100 million (R1 254 965 000.00) in prize pool money for Fortnite competitions that will take place the end of this year or the beginning 2019.

“In the 2018 — 2019 season, Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 (R1 254 965 000.00) to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions,” reads a blog post on the developer's website.

“We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different – we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game. Stay tuned for more details about competitive structures and eligible platforms in the weeks ahead.”

Grab your gear, drop in and start training. Epic Games will provide $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions.https://t.co/ZcBe9fZD0S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2018

READ ALSO: WATCH: Nintendo looks for Start-ups to create new accessories for Switch

READ ALSO: Nintendo pitches to families with low price for Switch Online

TOP STORY: UPDATE: A number of KPMG offices to close

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE, BLOOMBERG