CAPE TOWN - Google launched a new feature that will allow users to view all the information they might want about a college or University directly in Search.

Prospective students typically have to go to a college’s website to figure out student body demographics, tuition costs, and aid possibilities.

However, Google now gets that data to provide stats on the average cost of schooling after student aid is applied, including how that breaks down by income, as well as graduation rates and students’ typical annual income 10 years out of school.

Potential students can also explore enrollment rates, notable alumni, and similar colleges.

This new feature comes after the success of the companies job search which has grown to help millions of job seekers across 12 countries find the right job opportunities that match their unique needs, says Google.

This only applies to four-year colleges in the US.

Part of the Search data comes from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), says Google.

The feature is available on mobile today with some features on desktop and only applies to four-year colleges in the US.

Additionally, Business Report tried the to see if new feature works for South Africa and what information it shows about South African universities.

For SA, not much information is given for every university available in the country.

It mostly focuses on enrolment fees but does show old statistics on the admission numbers.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE