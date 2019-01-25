A customer walks out of a Xiaomi store in Beijing. Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi developed a smartphone with a double-folding screen. Currently, the new smartphone is still a prototype but Xiaomi vice president Wang Xiang has uploaded a video to Twitter showcasing the device on the social media platform.

Xiang said in the post: "Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it?"

The video shows Xiaomi president Bin Lin using the smartphone and folding it in half and when both sides of the device are folded backwards it transforms it from a tablet form into a compact phone.

Xiaomi doesn’t provide many details about its foldable phone and does note that the company has experienced a series of technical problems such as flexible folding screen technology, four-wheel drive folding shaft technology and MIUI adaptation.

Other reports suggest that the device will debut at the Mobile World Congress set to take place in Barcelona in February.

WATCH:





Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it? #xiaomi #foldingphone #technology pic.twitter.com/iBj0n3vIbW — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) January 23, 2019





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE