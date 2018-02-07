CAPE TOWN - Sony has announced that it be launching a new range of smartphones this coming April in South Africa.

The following devices are set to launched; the Xperia XA2, the Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia L2.

Here are a few specifications on the devices:

1. Xperia XA2 Ultra

The XA2 Ultra wil have a 6inch (1080 x 1920) display featuring a dual front camera with a 16MP and 8MP sensor.

The 16MP sensor will handle tasks such as image stabilisation and auto focus while the 8MP camera has a 100 degree field of view.

The company added that the Ultra device will be able to record video at 4K and HD footage at 120 frames per second for a smooth slow-mo experience even if it is lacking a bit of visual fidelity.

The device will also feature a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset.

It will also have 4GB Ram and 32GB onboard storage and can support microSD space up to 256GB.

The device will also have a 3 580mAh battery.

2. Xperia XA2

The XA2 will have a 5.2 inch (1080 x 1920) display and will only has a single 8MP sensor.

The front camera will be 8MP and the rear camera will be 23MP.

The device will have a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset.

It will have 3GB RAM and have 32GB of onboard storage as well as support for microSD up to 256GB.

Additionally, the battery will be 3 300mAh.

3. Xperia L2

The camera side at the front is an 8MP sensor while the space at the back is occupied by a 13MP sensor.

It display will be 5.5 inch (720 x 1280) and it will have a Mediatek MT6737T chipset.

Storage will be 32GB and it will support a microSD with up to 256GB storage.

It will also have a 3 300mAh battery.

Sony Mobile’s country manager in South Africa, Christian Haghofer told media that the company achieved a 79% year-on-year increase in smartphone sales.

He also mentioned that the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra was their bestselling smartphone for 2017.

Additonally, he also added that another phone will be introduced at this year's Mobile World Congress 2018, tak8ing place in Barcelona.

“We are also very excited to announce our Xperia XZ Premium successor at Mobile World Congress this year,” said Haghofer.

Prices for the devices are still yet to be revealed.

.- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE