CAPE TOWN – At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Acer launched the new Swift 7 laptop that will be coming to South Africa in July for the starting price of R24 999. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS3 technology with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and it is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added durability.

The laptop is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core™ i7-8500Y processor and has a touch display will be available with 8GB or 16GB of LDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD PCIe storage.

Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer said in a statement: “The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories."

“With a striking screen-to-body ratio of an incredible 92 percent, Acer customers can stay more productive with a compact, thinner and lighter notebook that feels ‘barely there’ while carrying it around through the day and during business travel.

Chris Walker, Vice President of Client Computing at Intel said in a statement: “It is exciting to collaborate with Acer on the innovation displayed on the new Acer Swift 7.”

“We designed the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors to deliver a complete platform with the performance to enable rich user experiences and the power efficiency to extend battery life, all in a fanless design."

Acer claims the Swift 7 will boast a battery life of 10 hours and it will also feature two USB Type-C ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 port as well as WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE