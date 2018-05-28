CAPE TOWN - The co-founder of U.S arcade game company Atari, Ted Dabney has passed away on Saturday and Twitter followers have poured out their deepest sympathy.

Dabney who was born in 1937 in California has been dubbed one of the first creators of gaming has sadly passed away on May 26 at the age of 81.

The electrical engineer and creator of the first successful arcade game, Pong reportedly suffered from oesophageal cancer since 2017.

The gaming inventor worked with developer AI Alcorn Nolan Bushnell to develop the Computer Space arcade game in 1971.

Dabney reportedly refused treatment and is survived by his wife, Carolyn.

Twitter followers took to Twitter to display their sympathy and condolences for the deceased Dabney. Some users praised Dabney for fond memories that they shared with their family members by gaming. Other Twitter followers were shaken by the news and view his passing as losing a dear and close friend.

Picture: Atari. (Facebook).

Take a look at how Twitter followers and the gaming community reacted:

Ted Dabney, co-founder of Syzygy and the original Atari (seen here on the right of Nolan Bushnell), has passed at the age of 81. His video circuit powered Computer Space and Pong, and inspired an entire industry. RIP. pic.twitter.com/CFrHOS8Kxj — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) May 26, 2018





Ted Dabney, co founder of Syzygy & Atari has died. His vision gave my generation more than people can comprehend unless they lived in the days when Atari was born & remember when the world was changed forever by the electronic dreams that company gave us. #Atari #TedDabney pic.twitter.com/Yhmku35EdA — Catherine DeSpira (@CatDeSpira) May 26, 2018





Crushed to learn of the passing of my friend and Atari co-founder Ted Dabney. Always so gracious and humble. Thank you for everything, Ted. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) May 26, 2018





Ted Dabney, the co-founder of Atari, has passed away at the age of 81. You may have not heard his name before, but if you've played a videogame in the last 46 years, in one way or another, you've felt his influence.



May you rest in peace, Mr. Dabney. Thank you for everything. — Lerigan (@lerigan) May 27, 2018









Ted Dabney, co-founder of @atari , has died at the age of 81.



Leonard H writes: I just learned that my good friend, Ted Dabney, the co-founder of Atari, passed away at the age of 81. RIP dear friend. Your legacy will live on a long time!https://t.co/vGoAq8PXMR pic.twitter.com/W0pW2yYZB4 — George Perez Website (@perezartist) May 27, 2018









RIP Ted Dabney - Atari Co-Founder 😔 pic.twitter.com/IXpT0naJd5 — ausretrogamer (@ausretrogamer) May 26, 2018

READ ALSO: WATCH: Learn how to code with Grasshopper, a new gaming app

ALSO READ: WATCH: 10 free browser games you should try out

TOP STORY: Bizveristy, an app that lets you quit your job and live like a boss

WATCH

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE