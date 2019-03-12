Rumours and leaked images of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have been going around ahead of the official launch. Photo: AP

CAPE TOWN – Huawei has released a teaser announcement on Twitter for a new device that it will launch on the 26th of March 2019.

A video posted by the company stated that the Huawei P30 will be revealed this month in Paris after the Mobile World Congress.

Rumours and leaked images of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro have been going around ahead of the official launch.

According to a report by Gadget 360, rumours have surfaced stating that the devices will be a Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro and will feature optical in-display sensor.

According to leaked images from WinFuture, the Huawei P30 Pro will have four camera lenses on the rear with three of the cameras will be in a single line just by flash.

Winfuture further stated that the full-screen display will have a small notch at the top for a single front-facing camera and have Android 9.0 gesture controls for authentication and navigation.

In leaked images by @OnLeaks, the phone has a gradient colour scheme on the back, which appears to be made of glass.

You can also see a teardrop notch on the front, tiny bezels, a triple-lens rear camera, a 3.5mm headphone port and no visible fingerprint scanner, suggesting it's built into the screen.

