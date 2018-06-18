INTERNATIONAL - Everything Is Love, the new album released by artist Jay-Z and Beyonce is currently trending and making headlines across the globe.

Trending on social media with the hash tages, #everythingislove and #Beyonce, fans are excited about the new release.

Introducing The Carter's - @Beyonce & Jay-Z - and their new album #EverythingIsLove 🙌 We can't get enough. pic.twitter.com/4l83hLq9jk — RCA Label Group UK (@RCALabelGroupUK) June 18, 2018

Me when I was dropped with a join Beyoncé and jay z album: pic.twitter.com/DtdItNtVhq — amber. (@timtamsides) June 18, 2018

We buy Beyoncé albums in this house pic.twitter.com/6OeL8ha41d — KΔK 🇧🇪🇩🇪 (@DaKingKK) June 18, 2018

The album was first announced during the second London show of the couples On The Run II tour. This is the couple's first joint album.

In November 2017, Jay-Z told the New York Times that they had started working on something as they produced their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonade. “We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he said. “And we started making music together.”

The record, which is announced to only be available on subscription streaming service Tidal has now expanded to other platforms such as Spotify, iTunes and Amazon. The official launch of the album was released on Tidal, so Tidal premuim users got first privildge.





Beyoncé just released the album on every steaming service for you broke queens! You’re welcome 😊 pic.twitter.com/VM5J2204I2 — J💁🏾‍♂️ (@John_V_Collins) June 18, 2018

Y’all happy y’all can finally hear #EVERYTHINGISLOVE on Apple and Spotify pic.twitter.com/rKTZT4dxyF — Lil Miss Sunshine ☀️ (@cici_interlude) June 18, 2018

The album features songs called Summer, Apes**t, Boss, Nice, 713, Friends, Heard About Us, Black Effect and Love happy.

Tidal

Tidal is the music streaming owned by Jay-Z and according to reports, it has a 42 million song catalogue and is available in 52 countries

The music service is now worth a reported $600 million.

Controversy

In January 2017, Tidal was accused of faking its subscription numbers by a Norwegian newspaper named Dagens Næringsliv.

“Beyoncé’s and Kanye West’s listener numbers on TIDAL have been manipulated to the tune of several hundred million false plays… which has generated massive royalty payouts at the expense of other artists", was the accusation that the paper made.

Additionally, during this time Tidal also claimed that its memberships had surpassed three million subscribers. Back in March 2016, the Jay-Z owned streaming service made claims that Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo, which had a six-week exclusive run on its platform, had been streamed 250 million times in just 10 days.

When Beyonce’s record-breaking Lemonade was released a couple of months later, Tidal claimed that the project was streamed 306 million times on its platform in just its first 15 days.

Investigators uncovered documents that suggested that streaming service had been inflating its subscriber figures, according to a report by music industry research firm Midia in the same month.

Subscription fees

Premium - $9.99 (R 134.47) USD a month with standard.

HiFi - $19.99 (R268.93) a month with lossless High Fidelity sound quality.

Family Premium - $14.99 (R201.67) a month including up to 5 additional family members totaling 6 on the account.

Family HiFi - $29.99 (R403.47) a month including up to 5 additional family members totaling 6 on the account.

Compared to other subscription services, Tidal is expensive.

For example, Spotify has a Free service and its Spotify Premium only cost R59.99 per month in South Africa.

Apple music also costs R59.99 per month, its student plan cost R29.99 per month and Family plan costs R89.99 per month.

Net worth

In 2017, Forbes said that Beyonce has a net worth of $350 m. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beyonce is now worth $500 million. Beyoncé’s net-worth can be attributed to her Formation World Tour, which followed the release of her successful sixth studio album Lemonade.

The world tour grossed a quarter of a billion dollars, Forbes noted. In 2007, she went out on the road for The Beyonce Experience, her very first worldwide tour. The concert series brought in more than $24 million, Capital Xtra reported. Her second tour, 2008's I Am World Tour, grossed $119.5 million.

This pattern continued with the Mrs Carter World Tour, which was later named the most successful tour in music history, and the Formation World Tour bringing in a quarter of a billion dollars for Beyonce,

In October 2014, Beyonce signed a deal with Topshop to create an active-wear line. The venture is a 50-50 partnership between the singer and the retailer.

Recently, According to The Forbes Five: Hip-Hop's Wealthiest Artists 2018, Jay-Z upped his net worth from $810 million to $900 million over the past year.

The increase came mostly from the rising value of his interests in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, as well as ownership stakes in Roc Nation and his Tidal music streaming service, according to Forbes.

WATCH:

