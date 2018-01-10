IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MICROSOFT - Fans get their hands on Xbox One X during the launch celebration at the flagship Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images)

INTERNATIONAL - Microsoft's new update for Xbox One testers has been reported to include a new do not disturb mode.

The new option lets Xbox gamers mute notifications and other distractions when they’re playing a game or watching a movie. Additionally, the company will also include an online status so friends will see you’re in do not disturb mode.

Other features include Microsoft adding mini game hubs to the dashboard. It’s a quick way to access content from a game, or see who’s playing the game, achievements for the title. Achievements are also being improved with a “next achievements” feature that provides a list of upcoming achievements.

Automatic shutdown options will also be expanded to let people automatically turn off their consoles after two, three, four, and five hours. The latest Xbox One updates will appear for alpha ring testers first before introduced publicly for all console owners.

Other “additional experimental features” to a subset of testers are still set to happen said Micorsoft, but the company hasn’t detailed exactly what these features will be.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE