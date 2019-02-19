An invite by Samsung to its 10th-anniversary event which was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

CAPE TOWN – Ahead of the Mobile World Congress which is set to take place in Barcelona, Samsung is set to launch its next smartphone on Wednesday the 20th of February at a Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone appears to be the Galaxy S10 which according to rumours will be available in three handsets which will be a 6.4inch, 6.1inch and 5.8inch variant.

The two bigger handsets will reportedly feature in-display fingerprint scanners due to the lack of a physical scanner.

According to a specifications sheet posted by GSMArena, the larger devices will feature Samsung’s new Infinity O hole-punch display.

The S10 and S10 Plus will both have AMOLED Gorilla Glass 6 panels at 3040 x 1440 QHD+ resolution and the S10 Plus will have an additional front-facing camera.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung may be releasing another 5G-equipped variant of the S10 called the Galaxy S10 X.

A rumour byThe Wall Street Journal back in November claimed that Samsung was working on a supersized 5G phone code-named “Beyond X”, which was said to offer a massive 6.7-inch display, a total of six cameras and support for 5G.

SamMobile also claims that the S10 X will offer a 5,000mAh battery and a minimum of 256GB of storage by default.

Other rumours also mentioned that the company would also release a folding phone that will unfold from a 4.58-inch candy bar form factor into a 7.3-inch tablet screen, which Samsung calls its Infinity Flex Display and is rumored to be called the Galaxy F.

You will be able to watch the launch of the event on Samsung's website or on Youtube.

