CAPE TOWN - WhatsApp is giving users 2 new features, the ability to add a description to group chats and allows users to switch between the voice and video call feature, according to reports.

WhatsApp rolled out the group description feature for the beta version of Android last month.





Here’s how the group description option works:

1. Make sure you are using the latest version of WhatsApp

2. Tap on the group name you would like to add a description to

3. Find the “Group Info” section of the group on the right-hand corner

4. Tap on the “Description” section right below the name of the group

5. Add or change the group’s description. The group description is visible to all members of the group and people invited to the group.

6. The description can be as long as 512 characters.

Additionally, WhatsApp for Android is getting a new feature that allows users to easily switch between voice and video calls feature.

The feature was previously spotted in the Android beta version 2.18.4. There is a video button that appears during voice calls to let users switch from a voice call to a video call.

So users no longer need to end a voice call if they want to use the video option.

When wanting to switch to a video call, You will select the switch button and it will send an invite to the person on the other end of the call to accept.

Once accepted, the voice call will be converted into a video call.

Both features will be available for both Android and iOS users.

