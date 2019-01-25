CAPE TOWN – WhatsApp on Thursday announced in a blog post that it will be adding new features to its WhatsApp Business desktop and web platforms.
WhatsApp said in the post: "In January of last year we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world. We're excited that we've helped millions of businesses grow. For example, in India, Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic has told us that 30 percent of its new sales are generated through WhatsApp Business."
Here is a list of the new features:
- Quick Replies: These are frequent messages to answer common questions. Simply press the “/” on your keyboard to select a quick reply and send.
- Labels: Organize your contacts or chats with labels, so you can easily find them again.
- Chat List Filtering: Easily manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.
"Using these features on a computer helps businesses save time and get back to their customers quickly. We're excited to keep growing WhatsApp Business and introducing new features that make it easy for customers to find and engage with businesses that are important to them," said WhatsApp.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE