CAPE TOWN – WhatsApp on Thursday announced in a blog post that it will be adding new features to its WhatsApp Business desktop and web platforms.

WhatsApp said in the post: "In January of last year we launched the WhatsApp Business app, and now there are more than five million businesses using it to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world. We're excited that we've helped millions of businesses grow. For example, in India, Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic has told us that 30 percent of its new sales are generated through WhatsApp Business."