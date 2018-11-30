Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – WABetaInfo announced that WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program stating that it is testing new features for Android such as consecutive voice messages and group call shortcuts.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.362: what's new?

A new feature under development: automatically play consecutive voice messages!https://t.co/vEj2fsMn4O — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 27, 2018

The consecutive voice messages feature will allow users to continuously play voice messages if they are sent directly after each other.

The new group call feature is the same like the iOS version, When this feature is enabled, users can start a new group call directly by tapping the new Group Call button.

After you choose the contacts you want to start a call with, WhatsApp will present a voice and a video button, so you can choose the type of the call.

According to WeBetaInfo, The updates were delivered to the beta version of WhatsApp on 27 November 2018 but this does not mean that they will be available to all WhatsApp Beta for Android users.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE