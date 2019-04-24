Popular social media platform WhatsApp has submitted a new update for the beta version of its Android platform according to WABetaInfo. Photo: File

DURBAN - Popular social media platform WhatsApp has submitted a new update for the beta version of its Android platform according to WABetaInfo. In this update, the new improvements are to the Authentication feature, however this feature is not available as yet.

When the Authentication feature is activated, the user's fingerprint is required to open the app but screenshots of the conversation are blocked. This means that if that feature is enabled the user will be not be able to screenshot their chat.

There is also the option to have the app automatically lock after a minute but users can still reply to messages from notifications and answer calls even if the app is locked.

WhatsApp is also working on a New WhatsApp Doodle UI feature in the update.

How to lock WhatsApp on your smartphone

WhatsApp now has a feature that allows users to lock their chats behind its own security checks according to My Broadband.

Although WhatsApp does provide support for end to end encryption this cannot stop a person from accessing your WhatsApp messages if they have physical access to your smartphone.

For this reason, WhatsApp allows users to lock their chats with this new feature.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE