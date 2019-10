You can now decide if you want to be added to a WhatsApp group with latest update









WhatsApp has announced that they will be introducing a new privacy setting and invite system that will help users decide who can add them to groups. Photo: Pixabay JOHANNESBURG - Popular social messaging app WhatsApp has announced that they will be introducing a new privacy setting and invite system that will help users decide who can add them to groups. The announcement was made WhatsApp's blog. According to the blog, as people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience. To enable the features users must follow these steps: 1. Go to Settings in your app

2. Tap Account > Privacy > Groups

3. Select one of three options: "Nobody", "My Contacts", or "Everyone".





"Nobody" means users will have to approve joining every group to which they are invited. "My Contacts" means only users that people have in your address book can add them to groups.

In those cases, the person adding users to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving them the choice of joining the group. Users will have three days to accept the invite before it expires.

With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive. These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.

Select one of three options: "Nobody", "My Contacts", or "Everyone". Image: WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo announced earlier this year that WhatsApp was working on a group invitation feature. According to WaBetaInfo, the invitation feature was initially available to WhatsApp Enterprises and now they are working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp users.

