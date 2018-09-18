CAPE TOWN – The latest edition of Apple’s software iOS 12 is now available for iPhone and iPad devices.

There are some new features, such as Animoji and custom Memoji that you can create to look like you. Apps like iBooks, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Apple News are also getting redesigns.

The update is available for devices iPhone 5 and up to the latest iPhone Xs and Xr.

Here is a list of the new updates:

1. Performance

iOS has been enhanced for a faster and more responsive experience across the system. According to Apple, the camera launches up to 70 percent faster, the keyboard appears up to 50 percent faster and typing is more responsive.



2. Photos

A new For You tab has been added to help you discover great photos in your library with Featured Photos, Effect Suggestions and more.

Sharing Suggestions proactively recommend sharing photos taken at events with the people who are in them. The search enhancements added makes it easier to find your photos with intelligent suggestions and multiple keyword support.

The new update will also allow RAW support for editing images.



3. Camera

Portrait mode improvements preserve fine detail between subject and background when using Stage Light and Stage Light Mono effects.

The QR code scanner has been moved to the camera frame.

4. Messages

Memoji, a new, more customisable Animoji, make Messages more expressive with personalised characters that are diverse and fun.

New Animoji's have been added such as a T-Rex, ghost, koala and tiger. New camera effects bring Animoji, filters, text effects, iMessage sticker packs and shapes to the photos and videos you capture in Messages.

Animoji can now create recordings up to 30 seconds.

5. Screen Time





Screen Time provides detailed information and tools to help you and your family find the right balance of time spent with apps and websites.

See the time spent in apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often devices are picked up.



6. Do Not Disturb





Turn off Do Not Disturb after a set time, location or calendar event.

Do Not Disturb During Bedtime hides all notifications from your Lock screen while you sleep.



7.Notifications

Notifications from the same app are automatically grouped together to help you manage your notifications.

Instant Tuning gives you control over your notification settings from the Lock screen.

New Deliver Quietly option silently sends notifications directly to Notification Centre without interrupting you.



8.Siri

Siri Shortcuts deliver a faster way to get things done with the ability for any app to work with Siri.

Add shortcuts using the “Add to Siri” button in supported apps, or in Settings > Siri and Search.

More natural and expressive voice now available in Irish English, South African English, Danish, Norwegian, Cantonese and Mandarin (Taiwan).



9.Augmented Reality

Shared experiences in ARKit 2 let developers create innovative AR apps you can experience together with friends.



10.Measure

New augmented reality app to measure objects and spaces.



11. Privacy and Security

Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention in Safari prevents embedded content and social media buttons from tracking cross-site browsing without your permission. Reused passwords are flagged in Settings > Passwords & Accounts.

Sharing passwords with contacts is easier by using AirDrop from Passwords & Accounts in Settings.

12. Apple Books

All-new design that makes discovering and enjoying books and audiobooks easy and fun.



13.Apple Music

Search now supports lyrics so you can use a few of the words to find a song. Artist pages have an easier-to-browse design with a personalised station of any artist’s music.

The new Friends Mix is a playlist of songs showing what friends are listening to and a new charts option had been added to show you the daily top 100 songs in countries around the world.



14.Apple News





Apple News is redesigned to make it easier to discover new channels and topics.



15.Voice Memos

All-new design with improved ease of use and iCloud keeps your recordings and edits in sync across all your devices.



16.Apple Podcasts

Now supports chapters for shows that include them. Users can also skip 30 seconds or to the next chapter with forward and back buttons in your car or on your headphones.

Other features and improvements

Camera effects in FaceTime transform your look in real time.

CarPlay adds support for third-party navigation apps.

On supported campuses, use contactless student ID cards in Wallet to access buildings and pay with Apple Pay.

Website icons can appear in tabs on iPad by enabling them in Settings > Safari.

Weather includes air quality index in supported regions.

Quickly swipe up from the bottom of the screen to go home on iPad.

Swipe down from the top right to access Control Centre on iPad.

Mark Up includes a palette of additional colours and options to change line width and opacity for each tool.

Battery usage chart in Settings now shows your usage for the last 24 hours or 10 days, and you can tap a bar to see app use for that period of time.

On devices without 3D Touch, touch and hold the keyboard Space bar to turn your keyboard into a trackpad.

Maps adds support for indoor maps for airports and shopping centres with indoor positioning in China.

New definition dictionary in Hebrew, and bilingual dictionaries in Arabic and English, and Hindi and English.

New English thesaurus.

Automatic software updates allow iOS updates to be installed automatically overnight.