INTERNATIONAL - Snap Inc. has launched a merchandise store in its Snapchat app.





How it works:

You can find it located in the Discover tab of the app or, you can scan a Snap Code with the Snapchat camera to open the store and buy exclusive items that will only be available for a limited time.

Users can visit the Snap Store’s site for the Snapcode.

The Snapchat store features Snap-themed items that you can purchase such as:

A plush version of the dancing hot dog, with posable arms and a removable bun),

A fire emoji Snap streak hat,

A Winkface sweatshirt,

A dog lens shirt, and

A “Bring back best friends” sweatshirt.

According to the store page, items will disappear from the store without warning. So if there’s anything from the current products that you want, you need to get it soon.

More products are set to drop next week on February 8th.

