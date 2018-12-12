The Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CAPE TOWN – Instagram announced that it has added a voice messaging feature to its Direct messages. The feature will give users the ability to send each other audio messages or voice notes up to one minute long in private and group chats.





Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment. pic.twitter.com/3rkdQneNXO — Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2018





Users with the feature can record messages by holding down the microphone button. It’ll send automatically when you release the button, so if you don’t feel confident about sending it or want to re-record, you can slide your finger over to the trash can button to delete it.

The company said in a statement: "Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment."

Recently, the social media platform added features that would make the app easier to use for people with visual impairments.

The changes will allow screen readers to describe photos, either automatically using AI or by reading custom descriptions added by users.

It will also allow Instagram to identify what’s in a photo using object recognition technology when there's no description added to the photo. The app will then read its automated description of a photo aloud when a user is by the text.

The voice messaging feature is available now for Android and iOS users.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE