DURBAN - Google has announced that it will close its YouTube Gaming platform on May 30th and that all the content on the YouTube Gaming platform will be moved to the main YouTube platform according to My Broadband. Google said that they want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming platform.

More than 200 million users visit the main YouTube app for gaming content according to Google. This means that it does make sense to transition all gaming content onto the main Google platform.

Users of the YouTube Gaming app can merge their subscriptions across YouTube and YouTube Gaming to continue using YouTube Gaming content through the primary app.

YouTube's music streaming service

YouTube has announced the launch of YouTube Music in South Africa.

YouTube Music is a new music streaming service that offers music videos, official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only get on YouTube.

