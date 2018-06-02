



According to the research done by the centre, 51% of teens in the United States still use Facebook. That number is 20% less in comparison to the previous time that the firm surveyed the social media habits of teens.





The most popular social media platform amongst teens now is YouTube. About 85% of teens say that they use the video-sharing platform. At 72% Instagram is the second most popular platform while Snapchat with 69% is in third place.





Twitter has a popularity percentage of 32% followed by Tumblr at 14%. However, Snapchat is the platform that teens access the most throughout the day.





Social media platform % of teen users (13-17 years) YouTube 85% Instagram 72% Snapchat 69% Facebook 51% Twitter 32% Tumblr 9% Reddit 7% None of the above 3%



South African social media users





Facebook is the most popular social media platform in South Africa according to the SA Social Media Landscape Report for 2018 as reported by BusinessTech. Close to 30% of the South African population is connected to Facebook.





The amount of Twitter users in the country grew between 2016 and 2017. In August 2017, there were eight million Twitter users in South Africa. LinkedIn also saw their numbers grow to 6,1 million users in 2017 compared to 5,5 million users in 2016.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

