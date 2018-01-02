CAPE TOWN - Starting your business from the ground was a major milestone on its own, now you need to keep pushing further beyond boundaries in 2018.

The year has come to an end and the businesses are making plans for the new year. Planning always requires that you find ways to rectify mistakes you had in the past.

The National Small Business Chamber says, "At this time, it is always good to revisit your business and adopt some key tips, strategies or reminders for the year ahead".

The NSBC identifies the following tips that you can add to your 2018's business strategy:

Don’t be afraid to make big mistakes

The best things that happen in business most often happen after several events of failure. Don’t be afraid to fail; failure is proof that you are meant to be a successful entrepreneur. The only difference between people who are hugely successful and those who aren’t is the time it takes them to get back up after being knocked down.

Little companies always move faster

The big guy may have the corner on money but the little guy usually has the corner on creativity. Use the opportunities that are overlooked by your big rivals and plan something smarter than theirs.

Take full advantage of all the free social media out there

Before you go out and blow money on advertising, you should capitalise on the free online access that leads you directly to your customers. Blog, tweet with humour, and make as many friends as you can on Facebook.

Choose only really good people

Make sure you pick good people to build your business with, as they’ll determine 80% of your success. The best people are honest and have lots of enthusiasm.

Focus on what’s already working for you and do more of it

Before you move on to the next exciting project or a new strategy, slow down. Do a lot more of what’s already working and then do the new stuff.

Never stop networking

Never stop pushing, never stop networking. Keep looking for business or providing the best service. It’s hard to always believe, but as a self-employed person, you simply have no choice.

Stop putting it off

Procrastination is the enemy of success. When you feel stuck and can’t seem to move ahead, always remember that you don’t have to get it right, you must just get it going.

Be decisive

Don’t wait for everything to be perfect. Instead of seeking the impossible, efficient decision makers tend to leap without all the answers and trust that they’ll be able to build their wings on the way down.

Make sure you know what not to do

Everyone should have their own ‘Not to Do’ list. It is smart to post your ‘Not to Do’ list where you are bound to see it so you are reminded to do more productive things that give a better return on the time you spend at work.

Shoot the dogs early

You must not have a room for complainers. Complainers are like thieves, robbing you and your company of its good energy. Your whole team’s outlook will shine brighter once you’re rid of them.

Don’t do it alone

You need a support system when building a business. There are organisations such as the NSBC who can help with advice and inspiration, as well as quality networking opportunities.

Be different

Challenge the status quo, get out of your comfort zone, do things differently and stretch your abilities. Stretching your abilities will make you great.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE