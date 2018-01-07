INTERNATIONAL - Amazon announced that it is adding microwave and oven control features to its smart assistant Alexa.

This means, if you own a smart microwave or oven, the feature will allow Alexa to handle requests such as, “Alexa, microwave for 30 seconds on high.”

Amazon says that support for other cooking appliances will be added later.

Read Also: Hisense TV's are getting Amazon's Alexa

The biggest limitation here is on the appliance side, even if you have a smart microwave or a smart oven — and most people don’t — it also needs to be updated to support this feature. Amazon has a handful of partners on board, but it isn’t clear just how quickly support will roll out.

Whirlpool is supposed to be the first to launch the integration, allowing customers to “configure, start, and operate” its line of connected microwaves. GE Appliances, LG, Samsung, and Kenmore also plan to add Alexa support for their ovens, as well as other appliances, at some point in the future.

Read also: WATCH: Let your voice assistant do the job

Amazon is also said to be investing in June Life, the company behind the connected June Oven. The investment is set to open doors for Alexa commands to be added to the June oven once oven support is available.

“We’re excited to take the next step in our work with Amazon through the Alexa Fund investment and to offer our customers even more engaging voice experiences with their June Ovens. “We’re already bringing hands-free voice control to customers via our June Oven custom skill, which makes it incredibly convenient for them to do things like preheat the oven while they’re mixing ingredients, set and check timers, and stop cooking without taking off their oven mitts,” said Matt Van Horn, Co-Founder and CEO of June Life

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE