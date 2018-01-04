INTERNATIONAL - The Nintendo Switch, a gaming console which was launched in March 3, 2017, made history by becoming the fastest-selling home video game system in the US.

According to Nintendo’s internal sales figures, the Switch has sold more than 4.8 million units in the United States alone.

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch - everything you need to know

“Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

Keeping consumers interested in the console are the games available for the Nintendo Switch.

For instance, in the US, more than 60% of Nintendo Switch owners have Super Mario Odyssey, and over 55% own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

These system-seller games are two of the highest-rated games in history.

More than 300 games created by third-party developers have already launched for Nintendo Switch.

This year, The company intends to expand the list and Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to Nintendo-published games like Kirby Star Allies, Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2 and a new game starring Yoshi.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE