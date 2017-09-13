CAPE TOWN- Sixwinks is a new social app that launched in SA by Streamertail Systems a South African Start-Up. Streamline Systems is a mobile tech development company that was founded in 2014.

The app Sixwinks lets you send an anonymous wink to six people in your address book. According to Streamline, It’s the first app out there that enables you to chat with people you know anonymously in a non-intrusive way. It’s a bit like flirting in a safe environment without the embarrassment. Streamline says the app is so different because to protect both parties. Since the sender has sent to six people, they have no idea who they are talking to, and because the recipient doesn’t know who sent the wink, both parties are anonymous when connected. After every 24 hours have passed, the sender can send another set of six winks.

While trying to work out to whom they are talking they can rename the chat rooms to avoid confusion and block people that they no longer want to chat with. The users are in complete control and able to reveal their names when they think they know who they are chatting to. Safety has always been a key issue for the team at Streamertail who developed the app, but since the anonymity isn’t one-sided the opportunity for bullying is limited. Streamertail also advises people to read their tips on the website to stay safe and to use the app responsibly.

Sixwinks is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play store. You are given three days to wink and chat for free after which you are asked to upgrade for a once-off fee of R14,99 for the unlimited version.

WATCH:

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE