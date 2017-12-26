CAPE TOWN - All the latest automobiles have great features however, not everyone can afford to splurge on a brand-new automobile.

There are many affordable gadgets and devices available to help turn your current car into a high-tech ride.

Here is a list of gadgets you can get:

1. Jumpstarter





Useful for those times when your car needs a jump. This starter kit from Arteck comes with jumper cables and a car jump starter, which can try to start your car up to 20 times when you're away from electrical mains.

The starter can also charge your phones, tablets and other devices.

Available on Takealot for R1,085.

2. OMorc tire guage

The OMorc tire gauge is a digital tire-pressure gauge that can tell you immediately how much air pressure is in your tyres.

Simply insert the device into the gauge and press the button, and the device will provide you a quick readout of just how much air is in your tyres.

Available on Takealot and Bidorbuy between R149- R350



3. A rear view license plate camera

This high-definition waterproof license plate rear camera helps you see what's happening behind you, when you're driving. As normal rear view mirrors ristrict you from seeing everything.

It attaches to the back of your car to offer an unobstructed view of what's behind your vehicle. However, be aware that you'll need to buy a display, which is sold separately, to see what the camera is recording.

Available on Amazon, Soundmatch, WantitAll

Prices range between R1499 - R2000



4. Onboard diagnostics scanner





By using an Onboard diagnostics scanner (OBD II), it will provide you with tons of vehicle diagnostics and performance stats. The data can be used to identify and fix intermittent problems, such to see what is causing your engine light to turn on. This is an invaluable tool for the DIY car mechanic who's looking to save money.

Available at Soundmatch for R399.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE