DURBAN - TikTok and the World Economic Forum have launched the #AllTheDifference challenge to promote inclusion and diversity as leaders of state and business meet in Davos in January 2020 to discuss inclusive societies. From January 21 to January 27, TikTok users in 75+ global markets, including South Africa, are encouraged to celebrate inclusion and diversity by joining the #AllTheDifference challenge. A special "I say" sticker will be available to help TikTok users express themselves bravely and creatively.

TikTok hopes to celebrate the differences that make up its diverse community, why their voices need to be heard and the efforts they have done to make the world a more tolerant place.

Lawyer, activist, model, Thando Hopa, has already joined the challenge by posting a video using the “I Say” sticker that highlights how being unique is larger than life and future-proof. Way to go, girl!

Popular TikTok creators, @kelly_kikx and @aaron_perry, have also joined the challenge to showcase what being unique and defying the odds means to them.