CAPE TOWN - Shimansky Jewellers has launched a multi-million rand Cape Town diamond experience that seeks to place the Mother City on the map and boost its international appeal.

This comes in light of World Tourism Day today which sees South Africa's tourism industry receiving a multi-million rand capital injection from Shimansky Jewellers. The tourism industry looks promising and the jewellery conglomerate has strategically positioned itself within the South African economic landscape.

This follows statistics by Statistics South Africa’s Statistician General, Dr.Pali Lehola who announced earlier this year that international tourism has increased by 12.8% between 2015 and 2016.

Shimansky launched a new diamond experience at the Green Point Rockwell Hotel. The new 1200m2 Shimansky Rockwell Showroom, worth around R50 million offers guests a world-class diamond and jewellery experience, which includes hand-picking their own diamond and assisting with its cutting and polishing, under the guidance of the Shimansky master craftsmen.

Guests are also able to witness first-hand how rough diamonds and raw precious metals are transformed “into sparkling creations” at the new state-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facility. “This investment proves, that as a brand we have confidence in the country’s economy and that we support the long-term view and commitment to drive economic growth by attracting and growing the number of international visitors to Cape Town,” says Shimansky.

“It is reassuring that international tourists continue to flock to our beautiful country. And as part of the tourism industry, we need to work hard to boost these figures. It’s a collective effort and making this change does not just depend on a single individual,” said CEO and Founder of Shimansky Jewellers, Yair Shimansky.

According to Shimansky, this process allows guests to be a part of the entire journey and their personalised piece of jewellery from beginning to end. In addition to the new interactive jewellery design studio, guests will also have an opportunity to discover a premium selection of South Africa’s finest wines and craft gins as part of the new tasting experience in the bar lounge area.

The launch of the Shimansky Rockwell Showroom comes just two weeks after the City of Cape Town and City of New York signed a historic city-to-city partnership agreement with the aim of boosting tourism and business between the two iconic cities.

Shimansky has already delivered on its promise to represent South Africa internationally by recently opening its New York office and actively promotes visits to Cape Town.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE