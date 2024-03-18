2024 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium - What is it about?

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will play host to the 2024 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) this week. The event is taking place between March 17 and 19, in Century City, Cape Town.

What is the event about? According to organisers, the event was created to facilitate the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) and to ensure access to greater and economical sources of sustainable funding. “Further, it aims to highlight the digital sectors, agriculture and housing sectors which aligns with 10 of the 17 SDG’s (Infrastructure),” according to SIDSSA. It is also envisaged that the event will bring together key stakeholders, experts and decision-makers in the field of infrastructure development.

Ramaphosa to speak on Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the symposium on Tuesday, 19 March. Picture: Supplied by SIDSSA Organisers said that President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the symposium on Tuesday, March 19, while Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver an address at the stakeholder dinner on Monday. “Various ministers and deputy ministers are said to anchor certain panel chats and discussions throughout the three day event,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said. “The symposium serves as a platform to explore partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as pivot investment opportunities in infrastructure in South Africa,” it said.

“Additionally, the symposium is intended to shape the conversations about regulatory and policy reforms, innovative funding models for infrastructure, and investing in infrastructure for a shared prosperity for all.” The 2024 symposium will feature the following issues: The launch of the construction book: A repository of infrastructure projects going into procurement/construction in the 2024/2025 financial year.

A leaders forum: A gathering of South African Ministers with other Ministers invited from the continent. A presentation on the top 12 infrastructure project priorities: These projects will receive project preparation funding from Infrastructure South Africa. The symposium will also provide the following updates: