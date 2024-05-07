Amazon launches in South Africa, opens doors for gogos

Amazon has announced the launch of popular e-commerce platform Amazon.co.za. Consumers can shop on Amazon by downloading the Amazon Shopping App or visiting www.amazon.co.za on desktop or mobile browsers.

Through the site, SA shoppers can choose from a selection of local and international brands across product categories, as well as enjoy same-day and next-day delivery. Amazon is offering free delivery to customers on their first order and subsequent orders above the value of R500. Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp, so they can track their order at every step of the way. Amazon.co.za will also allow for returns within 30 days and users can choose between home pick-up and self-drop.

“We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za, along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa. We provide customers with great value, broad selection – including international and local products – and a convenient delivery experience,” said Robert Koen, managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon. Amazon.co.za features a wide range of products across categories such as consumer electronics, sporting equipment, toys, home, and small kitchen appliances. Amazon has also partnered with goGOGOgo, a South African non-profit organisation which will offer customers the option to package eligible products in handmade gift bags made by gogos, what grandmothers are known as in South Africa.

Made from recycled plastic, these gift bags directly support local businesses and income generation opportunities for gogos raising children. This project helps contribute to improved life outcomes for these families. “We are grateful for this wonderful opportunity to partner with Amazon to expand our reach and make a meaningful impact in promoting positive life opportunities and health outcomes for GOGOs and the children they are raising, often in difficult conditions,” said Jane Simmonds, founder of goGOGOgo. Opportunities for local businesses

Amazon.co.za offers independent sellers an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale, while leveraging the innovative capabilities, valuable tools, and educational content provided by Amazon. Amazon makes it is easy for small businesses to sell their products by offering them access to easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers, as well as reports and analytics to improve sales. “Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses – small or large – is incredibly important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers,” Koen said.