ELECTIONS 2024: The Oppenheimers and their love of donating to SA political parties

According to research done by the Outlier, the Oppenheimer family have collectively donated around R89 million to various political parties. The research conducted by the organisation noted that between April 2021 and December 2023, Nicholas (Nicky) Oppenheimer, his sister Mary Slack and her daughter Jessica Slack-Jell have all donated to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Oppenheimer has donated R500,000 to the party, Slack has donated R25 million to the DA and her daughter Slack-Jell has donated R2 million to the official opposition. Mary Slack and Jessica Slack Jell. Picture: Eric Sands Racing’s Facebook page It is interesting to note that Slack-Jell also donated R11.3 million to ActionSA and R6 million to Bosa. Nicky Oppenheimer’s niece, Rebecca Oppenheimer, the daughter of Gordon Waddell and Mary Oppenheimer, also donated to a few political parties, but did not donate to the DA.

She donated R15 million to Rise Mzansi and an additional R3.3 million to ActionSA. The Outlier also noted that Rebecca Oppenheimer’s sister Victoria Freudenheim donated R26 million to ActionSA. The Oppenheimer family have not divulged their reasoning or mindset for their donations to various political parties.

The only person who has given an interview on the subject is Rebecca. In an interview with News24, she said that she wanted to contribute to the success of her homeland. “And I'm proud to throw my weight behind what I think is really wonderful, new and fresh initiative in our country.”

She explained in the exclusive interview that she is fully supportive of anybody in opposition politics. Rebecca noted that her move from the DA to ActionSA, and now to Rise Mzansi, illustrated her political evolution and growth. "My personal evolution has been to where Rise just best fits my values," she said.