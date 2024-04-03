From start-ups to scale-ups: new programme aims to connect SMEs and retailers

KwaZulu-Natal Clothing & Textile Cluster (KZNCTC) will be rolling out the KZNCTC Origin8: From Start-up to Scale-up programme to help SMEs in South Africa understand their customers’ needs and give them a better chance of demonstrating their potential. The KZNCTC, established in 2005, is a not-for-profit, public-private partnership between government and industry aimed at improving the competitiveness of the local clothing, textile, footwear, and leather goods manufacturing industry in KZN.

Kyle Ballard, head of Accelerators for KZNCTC, believes that amongst challenges like cash flow and compliance are significant contributors, which is deemed one of the toughest hurdles that SMEs face in landing those coveted 'big customers’. "This programme was born from a desire to give every SME in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sector – from fabric suppliers and garment manufacturers to pattern services and textile recycling companies – a better chance of showcasing the value they can add to new and existing customers,“ Ballard said. To kick off the programme, the KZNCTC is hosting a complimentary workshop where SMEs will have an opportunity to engage face-to-face with major national customers.

This will be followed by a local study tour of a world-class clothing manufacturer in June 2024. Select SMEs will also receive support to identify the prioritised growth needs and upgrading interventions needed to scale their business and bridge existing gaps in their business. The SMEs will gain first-hand insights into what major national customers are looking for from suppliers, enabling SMEs to align their value proposition accordingly.

SMEs that attend the workshop can expect the following: – To engage face-to-face with national customers and hear directly from them what they are looking for in future suppliers, what their standards and requirements are – Discover how to align their value proposition with customer needs

– To engage directly with new/potential customers and a network of other industry stakeholders Ballard encourages South African-owned SMEs that are currently operating or aspiring to venture into supplying customers in the clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sector to register for the workshop. "After all, SMEs play a crucial role in addressing unemployment, driving economic growth, and ensuring fair income distribution,“ Ballard said.

To kick off the programme, the KZNCTC is hosting a complimentary workshop will take place on May 21, 2024 at the Toyota Wessels Institute for Manufacturing Studies (TWIMS) in Kloof, KwaZulu-Natal. The programme will run from May to June. SMEs need to register for this free workshop before 15 May 2024. Between 2019 and 2023, the KZNCTC has also facilitated an annual Accelerator that is designed to identify and develop high-potential SMEs into suppliers to industrial lead enterprises.