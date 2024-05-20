Guarantee an interview by adding these five things to your CV

A compelling CV can be the difference between receiving an interview and being overlooked. To increase your chances of landing that coveted interview, make sure your CV includes five crucial aspects that successfully highlight your abilities, experiences, and qualifications.

Mads Singers, founder of Aristo Sourcing, a business that provides virtual staffing solutions, presented five components that should be included in every CV: A compelling summary or profile statement Your CV should begin with a compelling summary or profile statement that captures the attention of hiring managers. This part should briefly describe your significant talents, experiences, and accomplishments, providing employers an idea of what you can bring to the table.

According to Singers, “Your summary should act as a teaser, enticing recruiters to learn more about you.” Relevant keywords tailored to the job description Many employers use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to check resumes before they reach human eyes. To guarantee that yours passes the initial screening, use relevant keywords customised to the job description.

Review the job posting carefully and incorporate relevant keywords and phrases into your own. For example, if the position demands knowledge of a specific software programme or industry lingo, add such keywords in your resume. Quantifiable achievements and results Employers are interested in more than just your responsibilities; they want to know how you performed in past employment.

Use quantifiable accomplishments and outcomes to demonstrate your effectiveness and success. “For example, instead of simply stating ‘Increased sales revenue,’ you could say, drove a 25% increase in sales revenue within the first quarter through targeted marketing campaign,” Singers said. For example, instead of simply stating ‘Increased sales revenue,’ you could say, ‘Drove a 25% increase in sales revenue within the first quarter through targeted marketing campaigns.’

A well-organised layout wIth clear sections A well-organised layout makes your CV more readable and easy for recruiters to navigate. Divide your it into distinct categories like ‘Professional Experience,’ ‘Education,’ ‘Skills,’ and ‘Achievements.’ Use bullet points to highlight important details and keep each section short. Up-to-date contact information and professional online presence links Remember to include up-to-date contact information, such as your phone number, email, and LinkedIn profile.