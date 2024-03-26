Protect your pocket by reviewing your insurance policy ahead of your Easter holiday

With the Easter holidays approaching, people are getting ready for vacations, and the anticipation of spending quality time with friends and family is growing. But have you ever thought about what could go wrong during the holiday break?

Executive head of Financial Planning, Stian De Witt, and executive head of Healthcare Consulting at NMG Benefits Gary Feldman, share a basic checklist that families should follow before every holiday. Review your medical aid and gap cover Check what your medical aid covers ahead of your trip. By doing this, you can avoid digging into your own pockets if any health emergencies arise while on holiday. Check for Easter-specific benefits Some travel insurance policies offer specific cover or benefits during holiday periods like Easter.

Make sure to check with your insurance provider to see if there are any seasonal offerings or extra cover you can get for your Easter trip. Travel with important documents Make sure to carry all necessary and important travel documents. This includes – your passport/ID,

– travel insurance policy information, – emergency contact numbers – any relevant medical information.

Also, keep digital copies of these documents with you in case of loss or theft. Plan your trip Certain routes can become extremely congested on specific days, so it might be advisable and safer to consider delaying or rescheduling your trip by a day earlier, if possible. You should also look at your options. It could be cheaper to fly than travel by car when you factor in fuel, toll gates as well as food along the way.

Inform your close relatives and friends Telling people where you are going, how long your trip is, and who you are travelling with is essential. Having your loved ones be informed of your whereabouts can help ensure your safety should anything happen to you during the Easter holidays. Keep track of any policy changes Stay in touch with your insurer and be updated on any changes to your policy, especially if you need to extend your trip or make any alterations.