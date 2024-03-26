Rand holds some strength against the dollar as we wait for interest rate results

The rand showed some firm strength against the US dollar on Tuesday as the country waits for the Reserve bank to issue its latest decision on interest rates. The rand was trading at around R18,87 to the dollar at 9am.

The rand was trading at around R23,86 to the pound sterling and R20.47 to the euro. Wealth and Asset management company Anchor Capital noted that the rand was strengthened against the dollar yesterday. The rand was trading at around R18,92 against the dollar at the close of business on Monday. This was around 0.5% stronger than its previous close.

According to Reuters analysts, the rand tends to take cues from the dollar in the the absence of major economic data. Interest rate decision looms Most home owners who have home loans and investors are waiting with bated breath as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) gears up for its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting tomorrow. Arthur Kamp, chief economist and Patrick Buthelezi, an economist, at Sanlam Investments said on Tuesday that the bank is leaning towards no change in the repo rate amid higher recent inflation prints.