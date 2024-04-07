The water crisis in South Africa has left many people feeling frustrated and looking for solutions to solve their water issues. Residents in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal felt the brunt of the water crisis as they went without water for weeks.

Rather than feeling frustrated, there are options people can look at to ensure that they have water. Water tanks If you are looking to install a JoJo tank to solve your water issues, this is what you need to know. According to Viv Meyer from Rainwater Harvester, having a JoJo tank will not take you completely off the grid.

Meyer said: “A 2,400 litre JoJo tank is the tank that is most used by people and it costs around R3,200 excluding VAT.” According to PriceBuddy, a water tank can cost between R2,000 and R5,000 depending on the size of the tank. Meyer said that the average cost of installing a JoJo tank is R20,000 which includes plumbing, electrical, transport and labour.

According to Meyer, here is the process of putting in a JoJo tank: – Concrete is laid to have a level surface for the JoJo tank – The tank is placed

– The motor is installed – Then the pump and tank is connected – The tank is connected to the main water supply

Boreholes If you are considering going completely off-grid and ending your dependence on your local municipality, then installing a borehole should be a consideration. However, the borehole route can be more expensive. Ben Steenkamp Managing Director and T&T Drilling said: “Borehole drilling is better option for people because they will have access to cleaner water rather than water treated by chemicals.”

According to Steenkamp, the cost of percussion drilling is around R71,000 before VAT. With VAT, the cost of the drilling is close to R82,000. The cost of a borehole solar pump is much more expensive. It will cost around R157,000 to install a borehole solar pump before VAT. Including VAT, the cost is close to R181,000.

Steenkamp said that there a number of steps involved in the process of borehole drilling. “The whole process of borehole drilling can take around five days to complete,” Steenkamp said. According to Steenkamp, here is a breakdown of the process: a geologist will visit the area and inspect it, then they will drill between 80 to 120 metres and finally installation and construction will take place.