South Africa welcomed 1.8 million tourist arrivals from the rest of the African continent between January and March 2024, marking a significant 74.5% of all arrivals. This is according to the monthly statistical release from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) which provided information on South African residents and foreign travellers who entered or left South Africa in March 2024. Specific focus is on foreign tourists who entered the country in March 2024.

Tourists are classified by region and country of residence. Details of their mode of travel; purpose of visit; age and gender distribution are also provided in the StatsSA report. Highlights of the results released by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke show that in March 2024, 2,710,991 travellers (arrivals, departures and transits) entered and exited South Africa. The routine data collected by the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) immigration officers at the ports of entry into and out of South Africa shows that a total of 2,710,991 travellers (arrivals, departures and transits) passed through South African ports in March 2024.

The travellers were made up of 776,848 South African residents and 1,934,143 foreign travellers. A further breakdown of the figures for South African residents indicates that there were 366,237 arrivals, 410,217 departures and 394 travellers in transit. The corresponding volume for foreign arrivals, departures and travellers in transit was 995,770,902 238 and 36,135 respectively.

A total of 2,710,991 travellers - arrivals, departures and transits - passed throughSouth African ports of entry in March 2024. File Picture: CHESTER MAKANA/Independent Media The travellers were made up of 776,848 (28.7%) South African residents and 1,934,143 (71.3%) foreign travellers. “Foreign arrivals were made up of 26 485 (2.7%) non-visitors and 969,285 (97.3%) visitors. Visitors consisted of 218,317 (22.5%) same-day visitors and 750,968 (77.5%) overnight visitors (tourists),” said Maluleke. “Overseas tourists constituted 28.8% (216,563) of all tourists. United Kingdom had 41,896, Germany had 35,714 and United States of America at 35,302 contributed 52.1% to overseas tourists.”

Statistician general of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke. File Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/Independent Media Tourists from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries constituted 69.3% (520,175) of all tourists received in South Africa during the month. Zimbabwe contributed 170,579 tourists, Mozambique had 116,882 and Lesotho 73,121 travellers into South Africa, contributing to the 69.3% of SADC tourists received in March. Other African countries which are outside the SADC region tourists contributed 1.7% (13,123) of all tourists received in South Africa.

Kenya sent 3,787 tourists, Ghana had 2,921 and Nigeria had 1,958 tourists entering South Africa, contributing 66% of tourists from other African countries which are not in the SADC. StatsSA also stated that majority of tourists listed “holiday” as the main purpose of their visits to South Africa. About 96.8% of all the tourists were in South Africa for holiday purposes.

Reacting to the StatsSA report, the Department of Tourism said the information shows that South Africa's tourism sector continues on a positive trajectory. "The latest official release of international arrival figures by Statistics South Africa for January to March 2024 points to a robust and growing South African tourism sector. International tourist arrivals from January to March 2024 totalled 2.4 million, representing a remarkable 15.4% increase when compared with the same period in 2023," said Zara Nicholson, national spokesperson for the Department of Tourism. "Zimbabwe and Ghana stood out for their remarkable growth, with Zimbabwe experiencing a 21.8% increase in tourist arrivals to South Africa when compared to the first three months of 2023, totalling 613,675 arrivals, while Ghana recorded a 249,4% increase when compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 7,904 arrivals for January to March 2024."

“Zimbabwe and Ghana stood out for their remarkable growth, with Zimbabwe experiencing a 21.8% increase in tourist arrivals to South Africa when compared to the first three months of 2023, totalling 613,675 arrivals, while Ghana recorded a 249,4% increase when compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 7,904 arrivals for January to March 2024.” Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille expressed further appreciation of the continued remarkable growth in arrival numbers from the African continent, especially Ghana. Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille with former ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong in Pretoria. File Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers “Ghana’s immense performance can be attributed the fact South Africa and Ghana announced a visa-waiver scheme on November 1, 2023,” de Lille said.

“The visa-waiver allows for travel for periods of up to 90 days within a calendar year, for purposes of business or tourism. This coupled, with targeted integrated marketing initiatives executed by South African Tourism to attract visitors from this market makes for a winning formula for the growth of our sector.” Travellers from other parts of the world also continued to show their appreciation and love for South Africa. The Department of Tourism also applauded the “noteworthy” growth from the Asia markets.

“Asian markets also showed significant growth with a total 49,741 arrivals from the region, representing an astounding 25.4% when compared to the same period in 2023. We welcomed 16,209 tourists from India, a 0.9% lower compared to 2023,” according to the national department. “Notably, South Africa received 11,017 visitors from China registering, a massive 82% increase in the first three months of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023.” An Air China Airbus 3030-200. File Picture Regarding Middle East arrivals, South Africa received 2,387 arrivals from Saudi Arabia in 2024, marking an increase of 31.7% when compared to 2023.

Strong Momentum was also observed from the Americas (North and South America). “Tourist arrivals from the Americas registered at 118,194 from January to March 2024, reflecting a 12.4% growth compared to the same period in 2023,” the department added. Considerable strength was also highlighted in the European markets.

From January to March 2024, South Africa saw 420,727 tourist arrivals from Europe, a 8.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The United Kingdom remains the top European source market, with 125,420 tourists choosing South Africa, marking a 5.3% growth compared to 2023. Germany experienced a 9.9% increase in arrivals compared to same period in 2023, amounting to 98,954 tourists. This was followed by the Netherlands, which saw an increase of 9.9% when compared to 2023, amounting to 37,548 tourist arrivals between January and March 2024.