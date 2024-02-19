A new and simpler approach to getting Social Relief for Distress (SRD) funds has arrived, according to Flash and Postbank. These organisations have partnered up with the aim of making the lives of social grant recipients easier.

This new partnership intends to provide individuals with the ease of receiving their social benefits without having to leave their communities. As of June 1, 2023, Flash and the South African Post Bank launched this programme, which allows SRD social grant beneficiaries to withdraw their SRD grant payment from participating Flash spaza outlets. The Tembo Payment Gateway is embedded inside the Flash POS Device, allowing consumers to make free cardless cash withdrawals.

Beneficiaries just need to produce their ID and authorise the transaction using their mobile phones. “Flash’s aim is to remove unnecessary barriers and to simplify operations so that business owners can focus on serving and growing their businesses, while providing a convenient service to their communities. This partnership with Postbank does exactly that,” said the company’s managing director, Paul Potter. The programme has had significant adoption, with recipients throughout the country having simple and rapid access to this government grant service, allowing commuters to spend less time and money on travel, while also bringing consumers and business into merchants’ businesses.