From medical emergencies to lost baggage - here’s what travel insurance can help you with

The one item that South African travellers should not forget as they get ready for their overseas holidays is travel insurance, according to Jason Veitch, head of Santam’s travel insurance division, Travel Insurance Consultants. Veitch said that a comprehensive travel insurance policy provides cover against multiple travel risks, however, some features may differ, depending on the insurer.

Travel insurance can cover you for: – Emergency medical and related expenses – Hospitalisation cover for pre-existing illnesses

– Cancellation and curtailment: to recover costs should you need to cancel or cut your trip short due to illness or injury – Accidental death and disablement/permanent disability – Travel delays

– Missed connections – Lost or damaged luggage “Make sure you are covered against potential injuries arising from any high-risk activities you may have planned during your holiday such as paragliding, hiking, or bungee jumping, among others,” Veitch said.

Here are some other things that you need to know about travel insurance. Does age impact a travel insurance policy? The simple answer is yes. Some travel insurance policies have an age limit of 65, however, there are specialised policies that will cover people that are older.

Can I get free travel insurance with my credit card? Most credit cards will offer travel insurance if the card in question is used to purchase a full-fare return ticket. It is important to check what the free travel insurance will cover to avoid any problems in the future. Here are a few important things to note about travel insurance: