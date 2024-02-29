From side hustle to small enterprise: This is how this entrepreneur ‘failure-proofed’ his business

Despite accounting for 34% of the country's GDP and employing roughly 60% of the workforce, South Africa’s small businesses have one of the highest failure rates in the world, with approximately 80% closing within the first five years due to challenges such as a lack of access to markets, tools, and technology. Vusani Ravele, the founder of Native Décor sought to challenge and conquer these odds. Native Décor is a business that claims to use sustainable timber to make visually appealing, inventive, and useful goods.

Ravele did, however, face some challenges when he first made the switch from his part-time furniture-building side business to his full-time job in 2016. These were further worsened by incidents such as the Covid-19 lockdowns and the 2021 riots. However, by using an omnichannel strategy (a business strategy that aims to provide a seamless shopping experience across all channels, including in store, mobile, and online), he was able to convert his former side hustle into a household name. From the beginning, the entrepreneur prioritised the digital market as the major sales channel for the business.

“I am quite strategic and when I started my business, while I recognised the importance of having a physical presence, the future was online. Additionally, I noticed a gap in the online furniture market, presenting an opportunity,” Ravele said. Operating online has allowed the organisation to make data-driven decisions. “As a manufacturer, it's challenging to predict trends for the next season. However, with access to data, we are guided in the right direction. “For instance, we can analyse what our competitors are doing, track emerging trends on social media and monitor what our potential and existing customers are talking about. All this is crucial for our ideation and planning processes,” he explained.

Part of Ravele’s online approach was to collaborate with prominent online shops like as OneDayOnly.co.za. Laurian Venter, sales director at OneDayOnly.co.za, a daily deals website, underlined that in today’s volatile business market, an omnichannel approach is more than a competitive advantage; it is a lifeline for entrepreneurs overcoming adversities and developing resilient enterprises. “Vusani’s success with Native Décor is a testament to this and we are proud to have played a part in unlocking avenues for growth for his business and other SMEs,” said Venter.