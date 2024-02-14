Good news for SA economy as retail sales rise by 2.7 percent

Retail sales in South Africa grew by 2.7% year-on-year in December, according to data released by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA). According to the figures released on Wednesday by StatsSA, on a month-on-month basis, sales increased by 1.4%.

Sales in the three months to the end of December were up by 0.1%, compared with the same period last year. The largest contributors to this increase were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods industries. The figures showed to be at 7.0% and contributed 1.6 percentage points to the overall retail sales figures. The next highest contributor was general dealers, adding 3.5% and contributing 1.5 percentage points.

LAST YEAR’S RESULTS According to StatsSA, in 2023, retail trade sales decreased by 1.0% compared with 2022. The research showed that six of the seven types of retailers showed negative year-on-year growth rates over that period. The largest negative contributor was general dealers (-2.4% and contributing -1.0 percentage point). StatsSA said that the only positive contributor in 2023 was retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods which added 5.7% and contributing 1.0 percentage point.