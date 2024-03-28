4,000 jobs created by the S’thesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative

Over 4,000 new jobs have been created as part of the S’thesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative created by government. The jobs will be in KwaZulu-Natal and will be in the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

According to government, the recruitment initiative is a provincial government programme that assists unemployed job-seekers. S’thesha Waya Waya provided an online portal to these job-seekers so they can search and apply for jobs in the public sector. The programme has apparently benefited thousands of job-seekers in finding employment in various government departments and public entities.

Cogta MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi gave out appointment letters to these new employees during a ceremony held earlier week at the uThongathi Sport Centre. She noted that the department conducted the recruitment drive the government’s Sthesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative. The new employed workers include 500 interns, 220 in-service trainees and 100 permanent employees.

These employees will be placed in various municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal. There will also be others that will be based in the head office to capacitate different units. The hope is that the individuals will learn new skills and acquire experience in order to help them become more employable.

The new employees will assume their duties in April 2024. Government is still actively looking to recruit more job-seekers and there are still vacancies at the KZN department. “We still have more positions that have been advertised, and we encourage job-seekers to utilise the platform by visiting the department website and logging onto the job portal. It is an easy and cost-effective method; we want to support job-seekers in securing employment,” Sithole-Moloi noted.

Picture: S'thesha Waya Waya e-recruitment initiative website